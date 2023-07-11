Preston North End transfers: Midfielder latest, Konrad de la Fuente update emerges

Preston North End have so far signed Calvin Ramsey and Mads Frøkjær-Jensen this summer. The Lilywhites will be hoping to get some more deals over the line before the new Championship season starts at the beginning of August.

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th in the table in the last campaign. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder update emerges

Preston are reportedly looking to wrap up a deal to land midfielder Duane Holmes from Huddersfield Town to further bolster their options. The twice-capped USA international has also played for Scunthorpe United and Derby County in the past. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, he is due for a medical ahead of a proposed switch to Deepdale.

Striker update

Striker Lee Erwin was linked with a move to the Lilywhites during the last campaign, as reported by Football Insider. The former Leeds United man didn’t end up moving back to England and it appears he will be staying with current club Ahed in the Lebanese Premier League for the foreseeable future. The Daily Record (live transfer blog, 11.07.23, 11.10) claim he has penned a new deal that makes him the highest-paid player in the Middle East country.

Latest on winger