Proposed new Preston North End signing pictured in shirt ahead of four-year deal

Mads Frøkjær-Jensen has penned a four-year contract at Preston North End, as confirmed by MB Sports agent Michael Bolvig. The midfielder has secured a switch to the Championship from Odense with an official club announcement imminent.

Bolvig has taken to Instagram on Tuesday morning to confirm the transfer of the 23-year-old. He is believed to have had his medical on Monday (see post below).

Proposed new Preston signing Mads Frøkjær-Jensen

Preston will hope the former Denmark youth international can add more competition and depth to their midfield department ahead of next term. Ryan Lowe’s side finished 12th in the table in the last campaign and were six points off the play-offs.

Frøkjær-Jensen has been with his current since 2014 and has been a key player for them over recent times. He has made 120 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with 18 goals and 16 assists.

He still had another year left on his deal at Odense but they have given him the green light to depart for England after striking an agreement with the Lilywhites. The Hvidovre-born man will now become the club’s second summer addition behind Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsey.