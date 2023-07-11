Preston North End have announced the signing of Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense. The midfielder has joined for an undisclosed fee and will pen a four-year contract, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The Lilywhites have handed the 23-year-old the number 10 shirt. He has become the club’s second summer signing behind Calvin Ramsey.

After landing his switch to Preston, Frøkjær-Jensen has said: “I had a big dream of coming to a new club this summer and England has always been a big dream of mine since I was a small kid, so I’m excited and right now it’s pretty surreal it’s actually happened.

“I always said to my family and agent that when I leave it had to be for a club outside of Denmark so it’s just a dream come true. I’m very happy, it’s much bigger than where I come from so everything’s good. I’m a happy kid.”

Boss Ryan Lowe has said: “We’ve been monitoring Mads for a while since the scouting department found him, so when we knew we had a chance of signing him we did everything we could to try and get him.

“Peter [Ridsdale] flew over to meet him on Friday and struck the deal while we were in Spain, so it’s good to have Mads in the building today and signed up. He’s an attacking midfielder with a good size and stature whose numbers tally up to what we want.

“He’s a ball carrying number eight and that’s where he’ll play for us, or anywhere in those midfield areas. Ultimately he’s a young lad coming from Europe who’s very willing to keep learning and improving, and I’m delighted we could get the deal sorted.”