Championship news: QPR and Ipswich Town keen on striker, Leeds United man linked with exit
Latest transfer news and rumours from the Championship regarding some of Preston North End’s rivals
Preston North End have brought in Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense to bolster their midfield department. The 23-year-old has become their second summer signing behind Calvin Ramsey.
Ryan Lowe has the chance to further bolster his ranks over the coming weeks. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the rest of the Championship...
Swansea City swoop for striker
Swansea City are closing in on the signing of striker Jerry Yates from Blackpool. The former Swindon Town man has undergone a medical ahead of a switch to the Swans on Tuesday, as reported by Football Insider. He scored 15 goals in all competitions last season as the Seasiders were relegated to League One.
Sunderland see bid rejected
According to Sportske Novosti, Sunderland have had a bid rejected for HNK Rijeka striker Matija Frigan. The 20-year-old, who is a Croatia youth international, has scored 15 goals in 32 games for his current club in all competitions to date. He has also had loan spells away at HNK Orijent and Hrvatski dragovoljac over recent years to gain experience.
Leeds United attacker heading towards exit
Everton are poised to throw Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto a Premier League lifeline in this transfer window. As per SportItalia, the Italy international is ‘close’ to securing a transfer to Goodison Park. He moved to England 12 months ago from FC Zurich and found the net four times for the Whites last term.
QPR and Ipswich Town want striker
QPR and Ipswich Town are said to be interested in Coventry City striker Matt Godden, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive. He has recently been linked with League one side Derby County too. The 31-year-old only has a year left on his deal with the Sky Blues.