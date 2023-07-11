Preston North End have brought in Mads Frøkjær-Jensen from Odense to bolster their midfield department. The 23-year-old has become their second summer signing behind Calvin Ramsey.

Ryan Lowe has the chance to further bolster his ranks over the coming weeks. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the rest of the Championship...

Swansea City swoop for striker

Swansea City are closing in on the signing of striker Jerry Yates from Blackpool. The former Swindon Town man has undergone a medical ahead of a switch to the Swans on Tuesday, as reported by Football Insider. He scored 15 goals in all competitions last season as the Seasiders were relegated to League One.

Sunderland see bid rejected

According to Sportske Novosti, Sunderland have had a bid rejected for HNK Rijeka striker Matija Frigan. The 20-year-old, who is a Croatia youth international, has scored 15 goals in 32 games for his current club in all competitions to date. He has also had loan spells away at HNK Orijent and Hrvatski dragovoljac over recent years to gain experience.

Leeds United attacker heading towards exit

Everton are poised to throw Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto a Premier League lifeline in this transfer window. As per SportItalia, the Italy international is ‘close’ to securing a transfer to Goodison Park. He moved to England 12 months ago from FC Zurich and found the net four times for the Whites last term.

