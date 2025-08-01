Alternative Preston North End transfer plan as Heckingbottom makes priorities clear

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE are eyeing further transfer business with nine signings made so far

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wasted no time in making his next transfer priorities clear, following the pre-season defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

A few days later, reports emerged that the Lilywhites had seen a £3m bid for Richard Kone rejected by Wycombe Wanderers - though there have been murmurs that preceded the manager’s post-match interview. Regardless, Wycombe are said to want £5m and they now look increasingly likely to sell Kone to Swansea City.

The challenges presented by the present striker market have been well documented in pieces throughout the last week or so. Several of the fees being splashed across the second tier are beyond North End’s reach; noise of a £3m offer will have pleasantly surprised large sections of the Deepdale faithful, but even that wasn’t enough in this instance.

Some of PNE’s work has been likable this summer but, one way or another, the attack still needs help. Which, raises the question as to whether the majority of funds remaining ought to go on a centre-forward. Mouths may gasp at this point.

While North End didn’t score enough goals last season, general creativity and chance creation feels of greater - or certainly equal - concern. Preston going one-nil down in a game, as things stand, would leave you lacking confidence. Thierry Small has added something different but the squad still lacks spark.

Whereas, as much as another one is wanted, the current strike force could feasibly produce the goods with sufficient service. Clearly, Will Keane could be on the move and Heckingbottom wants a ‘different’ type of forward. It’s certainly worth pondering, though, if signing someone of Kone’s ilk would instantly improve things.

The chances are, you’d still need more going on in and around him - whether it be behind, or to the side. The temptation will be to sign a striker for the here and now but, if there’s ever a time to cast an eye to the future, it might actually be now. Ready-made strikers have always been difficult for PNE to get but it’s starting to look impossible.

The next best thing, surely, is someone ready to fire in 12-18 months at Championship level, who could potentially attract a healthy sum in the future. Granted, that still won’t be the easiest balance to strike but North End, with the data available to clubs now, should be able to have a good go at trying to identify a player of that ilk.

Forward planning would probably be received well, too. In the mean time, the greater goal scoring pressure is put on the shoulders of Osmajic, Smith, Jebbison and potentially Keane, if he stays put. North End have four strikers who they and the division know all about; they can afford to live a little bit with at least one.

On top of that, Osmajic and Smith will have 12 months left on their deal this time next year, while Jebbison’s loan is up and Keane’s contract the same. It was pondered this week whether PNE will end up going down the loan route again; a permanent swoop could still work, just with adjusted, immediate expectations. Expose them this year, work and coach them hard and back them to shine when their time arrives.

