PNE are looking to sign another striker in the transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to add a ‘different type of goal scorer’ in the rest of the transfer window.

The Lilywhites completed a loan swoop for AFC Bournemouth’s Daniel Jebbison in June, and moved swiftly to bring in Michael Smith on a free transfer following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday.

But, with Will Keane’s future up in the air at Deepdale, Heckingbottom has been open about wanting another centre-forward. The challenge of looking for a permanent striker has been discussed by PNE CEO Peter Ridsdale.

Which, raises the question as to whether North End could take the loan route once again - having had success with the captures of Tom Cannon and Cameron Archer in previous Championship seasons.

There are just shy of five weeks left for clubs to wheel and deal, and the loan market naturally kicks in later as Premier League clubs conclude business of their own. Should Preston look to the top flight, it would be little surprise if one player stood out.

Tottenham Hotspur front man, Will Lankshear, spent the second half of last season at West Brom and has been involved with Spurs’ first team in pre-season. He made six appearances for Tottenham in 2024/25, having scored 18 PL2 goals in 2023/24.

Lankshear has been linked with a return to West Brom, who are now managed by ex-Spurs midfield Ryan Mason. However, should he become available, Heckingbottom also has a relationship which could boost Preston’s chances.

The striker came through the youth ranks at Sheffield United and joined Tottenham for a reported £2m in August 2022. While in the Blades academy, Lankshear played under the current PNE boss.

At the time of the sale, Heckingbottom said: "It's a good deal for lots of reasons. In terms of him as a player we really like him. We think he has a good gift to score goals and credit to Steve Holmes Jack Lester and all the academy staff last year for getting that player in.

"He was only let go from Arsenal 12 months ago so for us to get a deal, potentially, up and above £2.5m is fantastic business for a 17-year-old lad who could leave us next summer. We wish him well, we love the kid.”

Lankshear failed to find the net for the Baggies across four starts and seven substitute appearances, but was described as ‘highly rated’ during his stint. Prior to his exit, boss Tony Mowbray spoke positively about the striker’s talent.

He said: “Will is a young player with some lovely attributes. He wants to score. He scores lots of goals in training. He’s got a rocket in his right foot which we haven’t really seen on the pitch at first team level yet.

“But, at some stage he will whack one in and everyone will say ‘where did that come from?’ It’s amazing how powerful his right foot can be. He’s been here a few months, trained brilliantly. His attitude is the main thing I like. We all like Will. Let’s hope he can find the end product required. He needs to put some numbers next to his name now.”

