PNE boss spoke to the Lancashire Post after the 2-0 loss at Bolton Wanderers

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom wants firepower adding to his squad in the remainder of the transfer window.

The Lilywhites have been busy this summer, bringing in nine new players: goalkeepers Daniel Iversen and Jack Walton, defenders Pol Valentin, Odel Offiah and Andrija Vukcevic, midfielder Jordan Thompson, wide man Thierry Small and strikers Daniel Jebbison and Michael Smith.

With the start of the 2025/26 season a couple of weeks away, Heckingbottom has now been open about where he feels Preston need to strengthen further. Outgoings, as per CEO Peter Ridsdale’s interview this week, will play a factor. It’s the final third, though, where North End’s boss is looking to add.

Asked where the business to date leaves PNE, he said: “Probably about three short in terms of numbers, but it's not about numbers, it's about quality as well. I'd love a midfielder who can crash the box and get goals, another centre-forward and a good 1v1 player - someone who can play wide, or unlock things.

“That would be, ideally, what we're looking for. Everything we've done so far in terms of the work has been good. We've moved Theo (Mawene) on, which helped us get Thierry (Small). We moved Jack (Whatmough) on, which helped us get Odel (Offiah). We've used the loans, we've got the best frees that we could get, which is great.

“Like I said, I think the moment you settle, you're not doing justice to yourself. We've got another five weeks left of the window to finish with the strongest squad we could possibly get. We know we're short. I'm really pleased we've managed to get Smudge (Michael Smith) in.

“He gives you a totally different dynamic, as you've seen today. Obviously, Thierry, when he plays wide. But, I want more... another different type of goal scorer. another attacking midfielder - someone who crashes the box and gets goals from midfield regularly - and someone who's really good 1v1, and can open things up.

“We've got different options. I think you can lose effectiveness if you try and be too clever with it. I think certainly, in my head and then how we deliver it and get it across the staff, we'll have a way that we want to play in terms of the shape and maybe alternative variations.

“But I think more importantly, we need different options from the bench to try and win games in different ways. That's the big thing. That's why I'm talking about different types of players, attacking wise. If you can get them in, you'll put yourselves in a much, much better position. It gives you that different dynamic then.

“The Championship... we could be sat in, we could be playing really, really well and there could be lots of space behind the opposition's back line and we defend, we counter and you've got Milly and Jebbo - they run like the wind. We could be playing at home, being on top and struggling to break down a block.

“We might need the 1v1 players. We might need Smudger as that option in the box. It's about that and giving ourselves the best possible option to win games from the bench, and the XI that we start with. He (Smith) was excellent today, holding the ball up. You must be able to do that.

“To be fair to Milly, we started doing a bit of work with him on that last year and I think he's improved a lot. Jebbo’s still really learning that craft about it. He's willing to do it and sometimes he's too honest. He puts himself in positions to help his teammates take the ball, but he's off balance and he's in a position where he's never going to keep it.

“I think for Smudger, he's learnt that craft as he's got older. Jebbo will be the same, the more games he plays. He'll get that but, again, we won't be getting the best out of Jebbo if he's always the one coming to feet and showing for the ball.”

