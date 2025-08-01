Max Lowe | Camera Sport

Transfer headlines from across the Championship for Friday, 1 August

Owls dealt Lowe blow

Sheffield Wednesday look set to lose Preston North End and Leicester City linked defender Max Lowe. The Owls remain in financial crisis and have seen several first team players depart, as well as boss Danny Rohl and his staff.

Reports on Friday suggest that the left-back will hand in his notice at Hillsborough, with the defender’s departure anticipated on August 15. PNE and the Foxes were credited with interest in the ex-Derby County and Nottingham Forest man earlier this summer.

The Lilywhites, though, have since signed left back Andrija Vukcevic on a three-year deal following a successful trial for the Montenegrin. They also snapped up striker Michael Smith following his exit from Wednesday.

Swans lead Kone chase

Richard Kone has been linked with PNE, Swansea City and Wrexham in recent days, with the former two clubs reportedly submitting bids for the Wycombe Wanderers striker - who netted 18 league goals last season.

North End are said to have lodged a £3m offer which the Chairboys rejected, while it’s been reported that the Swans bid around £4.5m for the Ivorian. Latest reports suggest that the Welsh club are are ‘favourites’ to secure the 22-year-old’s signature.

Kone has 12 months left to run on his contract at Wycombe, who are said to value the front man at £5m. Swansea freed up a space in their attack this week after forward Florian Bianchini made the loan move to Portsmouth.

Latics boss lands past target

Former PNE manager Ryan Lowe has made Liverpool defender Isaac Mabaya his seventh signing of the summer at Wigan Athletic. And, the Liverpudlian admits that North End almost brought the 20-year-old in during his tenure.

Mabaya, a former England youth international, has secured a season-long loan move to the League One side. The Preston-born full-back has been on board at Liverpool since the age of six, and made his first team bow in last season’s FA Cup.

“I’ve known of Isaac for many years," said Lowe. "He’s had a few injuries, but feels like he’s back to where he belongs. I nearly signed him when I was at Preston North End, knowing his pedigree and what he’s about.

“He’s a powerful right wing-back who will definitely give us something down the right-hand side. We saw him first-hand against us for Liverpool U21s. He’s fit, firing and really excited to be here. We’re delighted to have him on board and feel he’ll be a really good addition."

