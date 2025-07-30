Richard Kone | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

The Wycombe Wanderers striker has been linked with several clubs this year

Preston North End have reportedly submitted a £3million bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone.

The 22-year-old scored 18 goals for the Chairboys last season, as they lost in the play-off semi-finals to Charlton Athletic. However, the BBC claim that Wycombe are holding out for a £5m fee for the Ivorian - who is out of contract in 2026.

Swansea and Wrexham have been linked with Kone of late, after Luton Town reportedly saw a £7m bid rejected back in January. There’s also said to be interest in the front man from Ligue 1 side Toulouse, and top flight Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise.

Kone spent five years playing at Essex based non-league club Athletic Newham, before landing a trial at Wycombe - whom he signed for in January 2024. PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom has made clear his intention to sign another centre-forward.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post last weekend, he said: “I'd love a midfielder who can crash the box and get goals, another centre-forward and a good 1v1 player - someone who can play wide, or unlock things. That would be, ideally, what we're looking for.

“We've used the loans, we've got the best frees that we could get, which is great. I think the moment you settle, you're not doing justice to yourself. We've got another five weeks left of the window to finish with the strongest squad we could possibly get.

“We know we're short. I'm really pleased we've managed to get Smudge (Michael Smith) in. He gives you a totally different dynamic, as you've seen today. Obviously, Thierry, when he plays wide.

“But, I want more... another different type of goal scorer. another attacking midfielder - someone who crashes the box and gets goals from midfield regularly - and someone who's really good 1v1, and can open things up.”

