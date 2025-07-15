Paul Heckingbottom with Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE have made six signings in the summer transfer window

Preston North End are looking to build on their transfer business with two positions now a key focus.

The Lilywhites have added goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, defenders Pol Valentin and Odel Offiah, midfielder Jordan Thompson, wide man Thierry Small and centre-forward Daniel Jebbison so far this summer. PNE are now prioritising at least one more striker signing, as well as a left wing-back.

Jebbison has been added on a season-long loan from Bournemouth but North End want to sign another, on a permanent deal. They are in a position to spend seven-figures and have been submitting offers for players, but are still searching for a breakthrough on that front.

As for left wing-back, that box would be ticked by Montenegrin trialist Andrija Vukčević should be earn a contract with the Deepdale club. The 28-year-old is spending the week with PNE in Spain and will play against Getafe on Friday. Vukčević can also play as a left-back or left centre-half. Max Lowe has also been linked of late.

Heckingbottom stated he was happy with his central defensive options last weekend, but admitted a ‘left sider’ was needed. Most of North End’s outfield recruits this summer offer the manager versatility and that appears to be something he’s keen to keep adding to the group.

Heckingbottom’s wing-back options last season were Brad Potts, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Robbie Brady and Jayden Meghoma. On paper, Kesler-Hayden and Meghoma have been replaced by Valentin and Small. The search for a left sided player, though, suggests otherwise.

As far as other positions are concerned, PNE have looked at another addition in goal but Dai Cornell would probably need to move on for that to happen. Further business later in the window cannot be ruled out, particularly if outgoings transpire and the loan market presents opportunities, but attack and the left side is where North End are looking right now.

