PNE have been recently linked with a move for the Sheffield Wednesday defender

Preston North End have been credited with interest in Max Lowe.

That’s according to transfer correspondent Alan Nixon, who has claimed the Deepdale club could make a move if quoted a ‘sensible’ fee.

Lowe currently has one year to run on his Hillsborough deal after making the switch from Steel City rivals Sheffield United last summer.

But due to the Owls’ current financial issues, the versatile operator could depart to raise funds. Wednesday were recently placed under a three-window registration embargo.

The Derby County youth product is someone Paul Heckingbottom knows well. Lowe featured 32 times in Sheffield United’s 2022-23 promotion winning campaign.

And it is now suggested that the PNE boss is keen to reunite with the 28-year-old, with his current Sheffield Wednesday future uncertain.

Although the ex-Nottingham Forest man missed the last three months of the season through injury, he played 37 games for the Owls prior to his season-ending knee issue.

Indeed, the defender, who can operate at left-back or in midfield, is a player highly regarded by Rohl.

Danny Rohl on reported PNE target Max Lowe

Speaking before his injury in January, the Owls head coach branded Lowe as ‘outstanding’ - having played a key role in their 12th-placed finish last term.

Rohl told our sister paper, The Star: ‘Max is in an outstanding place at the moment. He is calm, very comfortable on the ball but also in the duels with front-foot defending. He is very hard to beat and this is great to see. This is what I told him. He is a key player, he is doing well with his performance. It is outstanding.

‘I always believe and trust in him on the pitch and I never feel scared. He does well in both directions, gives us opportunities on the ball and he defends very strong in the duels. He has taken a big, big step up.

“With an injury to Akin, normally you could be in trouble missing a centre-back, but he stepped up and used this opportunity. Looking at his history, he never played so many minutes in the last year. At the moment it is so great to see him at this level.’

PNE’s transfer window so far

Pol Valentin is a former team-mate of Max Lowe. | (PNEFC, Ian Robinson)

PNE have been busy during the close season, having already confirmed the arrivals of six new faces. Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen kick-started the summer business in May, before Lowe’s former Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Pol Valentin completed a switch to Deepdale.

Thierry Small followed soon after, making the move from newly-promoted Charlton Athletic. Daniel Jebbison penned a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth at the end of June, before Odel Offiah arrived from Brighton for an undisclosed fee at the start of the month.

