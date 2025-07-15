Alvaro Carreras' first words as a Real Madrid player after £43m move for ex-Preston North End man

Alvaro Carreras | AFP via Getty Images
The former Preston North End loan man has joined the Spanish giants

Alvaro Fernandez has signed for Real Madrid just three years after he joined Preston North End on loan.

The Spaniard’s move from Benfica to the Bernabeu was confirmed on Monday, with the deal said to be worth £43million. The 22-year-old, who goes by Carreras now, has signed a six-year contract with Los Blancos. He made 68 appearances for Benfica, whom he joined from Manchester United last summer for a reported £5m.

It has been stated that the Old Trafford club - who snapped up Carreras from Madrid’s academy in 2020 - could receive up to £7.5m in sell-on fees. He was United’s Young Player of the Year in 2021/22 but never represented the first team. The left-back also won Young POTY at PNE, after assisting six goals in 42 outings.

Speaking at his presentation as a Real Madrid player, Carreras said: "Not easy, being up here! I’d like to thank the President, I would like to thank the club - their faith in me, and helping me return to my home. I spent three years here. I left here a boy; I have come back a man.

“I can’t wait to pull on this jersey, to defend this club badge and to defend the best club in the world. I promise to give everything I have and hopefully, bring more titles to the club. I don’t want to forget my family, they are the most important people in my life. I wouldn’t be here without them, and also my agent. Thank you very much. Hala Madrid.”

During the presentation at Real Madrid City, highlights from Carreras’ career to date were displayed on the big screen as he sat and watched with family. His assists for PNE against Blackpool, West Brom, Reading and Norwich City were played, as well as stand out moments from other matches.

