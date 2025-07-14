PNE to weigh up transfer move for Montenegro international

Preston North End are taking free agent defender Andrija Vukcevic away to Spain with them this week.

The 28-year-old is without a club after leaving Mexican club Juarez this summer. He made 21 appearances for them, following a reported €1m move in 2023. Vukcevic has represented Montenegro on 18 occasions, and also played club football in Croatia, Belgium, Serbia and Spain, as well as his home country.

North End travelled out to Spain on Monday for their pre-season training camp, with a pre-season friendly against Getafe pencilled in for Friday, 6pm UK time. Vukcevic has played more than 300 first team games in his career, scoring six goals and assisting a further 13.

When asked on Sunday, Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post: “Yeah, there's someone coming over... left-sider. We've seen bits of him, but he's been playing out in Mexico a lot. Seeing his national team footage, it gives us a chance to get eyes on him. It’ll be good for him to be around us for the week. Then, we'll give him the majority of the game, if not all of it, against Getafe.”

Shay Reid on trial with PNE

Heckingbottom also confirmed that Cliftonville youngster Shay Reid will spend his trial week with the Lilywhites’ academy. The teenage striker has made first team appearances for the Belfast based club, having scored a bagful of goals for the youth teams at Cliftonville. Reid has been linked with the likes of Aberdeen, Wrexham, Luton and Celtic - the latter of whom he has spent time on trial with.

