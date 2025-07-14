PNE have signed six players in the summer transfer window to date

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has stressed that much more business is needed in the transfer window.

The Lilywhites have been one of the most active Championship clubs this summer, bringing in five players on permanent deals - Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Odel Offiah, Jordan Thompson and Thierry Small - while loaning in AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison. But, Heckingbottom believes his squad is far from fully assembled just yet.

“A lot (of work to do),” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “You can see the squad when we look at the depth there. We've obviously got Pottsy, Mads, Robbie and Jordan on their way back. They're all (out) from last season. Jordan, last game at Stoke. Robbie, away with Ireland and Pottsy and Mads.

“In my eyes, there is still plenty to do. We've just got to juggle what we've got. So, free transfers, loans, buying players, the options are all there. But everyone we've added, I'm really, really pleased with them. The only one we've not had a chance to work with yet is Jordan. Apart from that, I'm really pleased with what we've brought in.”

On the outgoing front, Jack Whatmough’s move to Huddersfield Town was announced last week - it remains to be seen whether others follow him out of the door. As far as North End’s central defence is concerned, Heckingbottom appears content. There is one area he is keen to bolster, though, which would explain Andrija Vukcevic’s trial - and the recent links to Sheffield Wednesday’s Max Lowe

“No, happy,” said Heckingbottom, when asked if he wants another defender. “Need a left-sider, definitely. Five centre-backs, again, it’s fine. Obviously, we've got a good offer for Jack and I understand Jack's position.

“He was definitely enjoying it, but he's got more security with that contract. Unless we're offering him a new one, I get his position. But it allowed us, then, to bring in Odel. I think he's got the potential to be a top, top player here.”

One player’s situation of natural focus is that of Jeppe Okkels. The Dane signed last summer for a seven-figure sum and then headed out on loan to Aberdeen in January. He struggled to get a look in under Heckingbottom, and scored one goal in 16 appearances for the Dons.

“I want to be bringing players in,” said the PNE boss. “If we do get someone in, we'll look at Jeppe’s situation, but we can't leave ourselves short of players. There's still lots to do, ins and outs. There'll be plenty of activity. I'd love it to be before the start of the season, but we'll have to wait and see.”

