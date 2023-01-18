Ryan Lowe has called for patience from fans following Preston North End’s 4-0 thrashing by Norwich City at the weekend. The Lilywhites have won only one of their last five matches in the Championship.

Lowe said: “It is understandable. They want to see us win but we can’t get too frustrated, we are where we are. We’re Preston North End that have been a mid table team for many years and we’re trying to force our way out of that.

“It’s not nice when the lads are coming on and off the pitch and there are moans and groans and boos. It’s frustrating for the lads but I get it. We just have to make sure that doesn’t happen many times more.”

Here is today’s transfer news...

BURNLEY AMONG CLUBS 'LINKED' WITH LIGUE 1 MIDFIELDER

Burnley have joined Bournemouth and Watford in expressing an interest in Reims' Marshall Munetsi. The 26-year-old has three goals in 16 matches this season. (Foot Mercato)

MIDDLESBROUGH 'JOIN' RACE FOR CHAMPIONSHIP STAR

Middlesbrough have been named among the clubs keen on signing Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene. The winger has six goals this season and has attracted interest from the likes of Millwall, Swansea City and Club Brugge. (Voetbal Nieuws)

TERRIERS 'EYE' CHELSEA YOUNGSTER

Huddersfield Town are said to be considering a loan move for Chelsea's Bashir Humphreys this month. The defender made his debut for the Blues during their FA Cup defeat to Man City and the club have since received a number of enquiries about his availability, however they haven't decided whether to keep him or not. (The Chelsea Spot)

LATICS 'CONSIDER' SWOOP FOR WATFORD STARLET

Wigan Athletic are considering a move for Watford's Darrin Enahoro-Marcus, with the Hornets opening to allowing the defender to leave in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer and he won't be offered fresh terms. (Alan Nixon)

STOKE CITY 'LINING UP' BID FOR BESIKTAS ACE

Stoke City are interested in signing Besiktas goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu following Josef Bursik's departure. Both Frankie Fielding and Jack Bonham are out of contract with the Championship club in the summer. (Football League World)

COVENTRY CITY 'NOT INTERESTED' IN WOLVES MAN

Coventry City's reported interest in Wolves' Connor Ronan has been shut down. Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are also said to be keen on snapping up the midfielder. (Coventry Live)

FORMER LILYWHITES FLOP ‘SET’ FOR VALENCIA MOVE

Former Preston North End forward Stephy Mavididi has caught the eye of Valencia over a potential move this month. The 24-year-old made only 10 appearances whilst on loan from Arsenal six years ago but has since gone onto play for Juventus and Montpellier. (Deepdale Digest)

BLACKBURN ROVERS DEFENDER JOINS LEAGUE TWO CLUB

