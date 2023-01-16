It comes after North End were humbled on home turf against Norwich City on Saturday, beaten 4-0 at Deepdale.

Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell scored twice as the Norfolk side inflicted a heavy defeat upon Ryan Lowe’s men, knocking them back down into the bottom half of the table.

The result has led to widespread condemnation of the Lilywhites and their performance, something which Ledson did not shy away from after the game.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the final whistle

The 25-year-old is however backing the players in the dressing room to bounce back and show more of what they’re capable of this week.

He said: “We'll stick together because it is a good group of lads in there. It's one game, there is always another opportunity and I'll back my mates to fight back and get a result against Birmingham.

"There is a big week ahead, we'll go back to the training ground, have some serious conversations and I'll make sure we are ready for Birmingham.”

North End were booed on multiple occasions on Saturday as over 14,000 home fans watched their side beaten handedly at home.

PNE have now lost seven of their 14 home league games this season, only bottom club Wigan Athletic losing more. Ledson has called for an improvement on home soil, especially as their away form has them amongst the top three in the league, winning seven of their 12 games on the road so far this season.

Ledson said: “It means so much. I'll go home and I probably won't speak to anyone until Monday, it really does hurt.

"Especially when you constantly think back about the game, you can't enjoy your weekend. It's honestly not good enough and I'll stand here and be honest to you as I always am.

"Something needs to change at home. Away, we're brilliant away from home, but we need to get back to picking up points at home. It's chalk and cheese when we go away from home compared to at home.

