Preston North End made it four successive Championship home matches without a win at the weekend as they were thrashed 4-0 by Norwich City on home soil. The clash was David Wagner’s first league game in charge since his arrival.

The Lilywhites have now only won one of their previous five matches and have slipped down to 13th place - four points from the play-off spots. Next up is a trip to St. Andrews where they will face Birmingham City, who have also just conceded four goals to Bristol City in their fourth defeat in a row.

Here is today’s transfer news...

HULL CITY 'JOIN' RACE FOR LEEDS UNITED ATTACKER

Hull City are the latest name to be linked with a move for Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old striker looks set to move to the Championship on loan this month following the arrival of Georginio Rutter at Elland road. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

BURNLEY MAKE 'IMPROVED' OFFER FOR BOSNIAN

Burnley have tabled an improved offer for Konyaspor's Amir Hadziahmetovic after they saw their first bid rejected. It is reported that their latest offer is €3.5m and will add an extra €1m in add-ons. (Inside Futbol)

NORWICH BOSS 'TARGETS' REUNION WITH BORO ACE

Norwich City head coach David Wagner is considering a move for Middlesbrough's Tommy Smith, who he previously managed at Huddersfield Town. The 30-year-old has made 14 starts in the Championship this season. (Football League World)

SUNDERLAND 'CLOSING IN' ON WEST HAM STARLET

Sunderland are expected to sign Pierre Ekwah on loan from West Ham this month. The 21-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut after joining the Irons from Chelsea in 2021. (Alan Nixon)

SWANSEA CITY FORWARD 'WANTS' RANGERS SWITCH

Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker is reportedly keen on joining Rangers during the January transfer window. The Scottish giants have had a £900k bid rejected for the winger, who is likely to cost around £2m. (Daily Record)

EVERTON 'EYE' TIGERS FORWARD

Everton are reportedly in pole position to sign Hull City's Oscar Estupinan, with Southampton and Nottingham Forest also interested. The striker has netted 12 goals in the Championship since joining from Vitoria de Guimaraes in the summer. (Sport Witness)

BEN WHITEMAN EXIT RUMOURS ‘PLAYED DOWN’

Watford have made no contact with Preston North End over a move for Ben Whiteman, despite rumoured interest. The Hornets were linked with the midfielder before his move to Deepdale two years ago. (Lancs Live)

BLACKBURN ROVERS 'STEP UP' DEFENDER PURSUIT