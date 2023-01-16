Preston North End have their say on revoked ticket rumours ahead of Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup clash

There were claims circulating on social media and on PNE fans forums that a supporter had had their ticket for the upcoming fourth round clash with Tottenham revoked, but the Lancashire Post understands that not to be the case.

Rumours began earlier on today about Ben Whiteman’s future at PNE and that Watford were set to make an offer to sign the North End midfielder. One user of a fans’ forum who posted claims about the potential move later posted again to say that they had their ticket for next week’s game taken away from them.

The Lancashire Post reached out to PNE for comment and the club have insisted that no supporters have been banned from the game due to the rumours and social media activity surrounding it, and no contact has been made directly with director Peter Ridsdale, who was said to have revoked the fan’s ticket.

A general view of Deepdale, home of Preston North End from Saturday's defeat to Norwich City

It is also understood that there has so far been no contact made for the services of Whiteman, who has been ever present under current boss Ryan Lowe, starting every single game that he has been available for under the Liverpudlian.