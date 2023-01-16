Preston North End have their say on revoked ticket rumours ahead of Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup clash
Preston North End have confirmed that there have been no tickets revoked for next Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur due to social media activity over recent days.
There were claims circulating on social media and on PNE fans forums that a supporter had had their ticket for the upcoming fourth round clash with Tottenham revoked, but the Lancashire Post understands that not to be the case.
Rumours began earlier on today about Ben Whiteman’s future at PNE and that Watford were set to make an offer to sign the North End midfielder. One user of a fans’ forum who posted claims about the potential move later posted again to say that they had their ticket for next week’s game taken away from them.
The Lancashire Post reached out to PNE for comment and the club have insisted that no supporters have been banned from the game due to the rumours and social media activity surrounding it, and no contact has been made directly with director Peter Ridsdale, who was said to have revoked the fan’s ticket.
It is also understood that there has so far been no contact made for the services of Whiteman, who has been ever present under current boss Ryan Lowe, starting every single game that he has been available for under the Liverpudlian.
North End’s no.4 is currently out with a muscular injury, missing the last two games, but Lowe is hoping to have Whiteman back in action some time this week, giving him a chance for Saturday’s game against Birmingham City in the Championship.