Preston North End respond to screenshot and claims circulating on social media regarding revoked ticket

On Monday afternoon, PNE denied that any supporters, as a result of post on a fans’ forum regarding speculation of Ben Whiteman and interest from Watford, had had their ticket for the game revoked.

There were claims that there had been direct contact made with director Peter Ridsdale, who was then said to have revoked their ticket for the upcoming FA Cup fourth round game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End have again denied the allegations, releasing the following statement: "The club has been made aware of a WhatsApp message which is in the public domain and purports to come from Peter Ridsdale’s phone.

A general view of Deepdale, home of Preston North End