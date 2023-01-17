Supercomputer predicts Preston North End's WORST Championship finish since promotion from League One

North End were promoted in May 2015 and finished 11th in their first season back in the Championship, finishing in the same spot the following campaign. Since then, they have finished seventh, 14th, ninth and 13th twice.

But according to the supercomputer from FiveThirtyEight, they are on course to finish 15th in the 2022/23 season.

Ryan Lowe’s side are currently reeling from a heavy defeat to Norwich City on Saturday but have spent time this term in the top six and with an incredibly tight Championship table, a win on Saturday against Birmingham City could take them within a point of the play-off places.

Should things continue as they are at the moment however, with North End winning just once in their last five games in the league, the supercomputer has them to finish 11 points shy of their ambitions of a play-off place.

The data experts are expecting PNE to finish 15th on 60 points, with a goal difference of -10, and that total would also represent their worst points haul since their time in League One.

Current leaders Burnley are tipped to keep their top spot, so too Sheffield United in second. The Clarets are expected to finish five points clear of the Blades, on 92 and 87 points respectively, with both goal differences being over 30.

Middlesbrough are predicted to go one better than their current league position and finish in third, 13 points off the automatic promotion places. One place and one point further back is Watford, with West Bromwich Albion a further place and point behind and Millwall one more place and point behind – meaning that just three points are expected to separate all four of the play-off sides.

It is predicted to be tight at the bottom end of the table too, with Rotherham United tipped to survive by virtue of goals scored.

Current bottom side Wigan Athletic are expected to remain there, on 45 points. Huddersfield Town are also being predicted to be spending next season in League One finishing on 47 points, with Blackpool rounding off the bottom three on 48.

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table:

1st – Burnley 59 (+37)2nd – Sheffield Utd 54 (+33)-------------------------------------3rd – Middlesbrough 42 (+17)4th – West Brom 41 (+17)5th – Watford 43 (+10)6th – Millwall 39 (+11)-------------------------------------7th – Norwich 39 (+13)8th – Swansea City 38 (+9)9th – Luton Town 39 (+7)10th – Coventry City 35 (+3)11th – Blackburn 42 (-10)12th – Sunderland 38 (+6)13th – QPR 37 (-3)14th – Reading 37 (-10)15th – PNE 37 (-10)16th – Bristol City 32 (-1)17th – Stoke City 30 (-7)18th – Birmingham 32 (-7)19th – Hull City 34 (-18)20th – Cardiff City 29 (-14)21st – Rotherham 30 (-19)