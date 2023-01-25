Preston North End’s Liam Lindsay has expressed his excitement for the weekend’s FA Cup clash as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Deepdale. The Lilywhites knocked Huddersfield Town out of the third round earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of the match, the defender said: “Hopefully we will give the fans something to cheer about at home. Tottenham are obviously a top Premier League team, so we will do our best and try to give a good account of ourselves.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be a sell-out. It’ll be good to get Deepdale rocking by putting in a good performance. It’s just something to look forward to because it’s not every day you get to play against top players.”

Here is today’s transfer news...

MILLWALL 'FAIL' WITH £1M BID FOR STRIKER

Millwall have seen a £1 million bid for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet rejected. The Scotland international has claimed seven goals in six league matches since returning from a long-term injury. (The Scotsman)

STOKE CITY YOUNGSTER 'LINKED' WITH LEAGUE TWO MOVE

Stoke City defender Matt Baker has been linked with a loan move to Newport County this month. The teenager is yet to make his first team debut for the Potters. (Daily Mirror)

THREE CLUBS 'COMPETING' FOR LEEDS UNITED STARLET

Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough have been named as the three teams now leading the race to sign Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old had attracted interest from a number of clubs and was expected to return to Wigan Athletic on loan, however they have since dropped down the pecking order. (Football Insider)

ROTHERHAM 'TARGET' HUDDERSFIELD TOWN OUTCAST

Rothehram United have opened talks to sign Huddersfield Town's Jon Russell. The 22-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Mark Fotheringham and has only made seven appearances in the Championship this season. (Football Insider)

BURNLEY 'AGREE' £8M DEAL FOR SOUTH AFRICAN STRIKER

Burnley have agreed to sign Westerlo striker Lyle Foster for £8 million this month and is now just waiting on a work permit to comlete the deal. The 22-year-old has eight goals in the Belgian Pro League this season. (Football Insider)

EX-LILYWHITES ACE SET FOR CHAMPIONSHIP SWITCH

Former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill is set to join Rotherham United after undergoing a medical yesterday. The Norwich City flop previously made 114 appearances for the Lilywhites and scored 30 goals before earning himself a big money move to West Ham. (Football Insider)

BRISTOL CITY STAR TO 'JOIN' PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB

Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Daniel Bentley from Bristol City and the goalkeeper is set to undergo a medical today. The Robins were willing to part ways with their second-choice shotstopper as he entered the final months of his contract. (The Athletic)

HULL CITY TO 'MISS OUT' ON BURNLEY DEFENDER

