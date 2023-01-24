The 25-year-old defender has become a regular starter for Ryan Lowe’s side, after impressing during his time with Sheffield Wednesday in League One during the latter part of last season.

Storey admits he is happy with the number of opportunities he’s been given at Deepdale, and believes he benefitting from the time he has spent out on loan.

He said: “I’ve been enjoying it. It’s nice to get a bit of consistency, and chipping in, getting a few goals, because that was one thing I wanted to do a bit more of.

Jordan Storey (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“I’m pleased overall, hopefully it can continue.

“The loans did me a world of good. It made me realise what’s important to me and where I want to be playing football.

“It’s frustrating having to go out in the first place, but once you have experienced you know what you need to do to put things right.

“It definitely helped me to get to where I am, and I like to think I’m repaying the reward.”

Prior to his move to Deepdale in 2018, Storey headed out on multiple loan moves to a number of non-league sides during his time with Exeter City, playing for Bideford, Tiverton Town and Dorchester Town.

“From an early age I played the lower levels of football, and I think that benefited me massively as a young kid,” he added.

“Instead of just playing academy football, you’re in a different environment.

“It’s a different game altogether, it’s more physical and much more direct.

“Especially when coming through the ranks at a League Two side, it was so beneficial for me.

“I picked up so much from going out on loan.

“It’s a massive eye-opener, because you realise if you don’t make it at your club then this could potentially be you, playing part-time football and working for the rest of the time.

“It does spare a lot of young lads on to do well at their loan clubs so they can make it as a pro.