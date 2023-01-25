FA Cup: Liam Lindsay hopes Preston North End can give Deepdale something to cheer about in this weekend's game against Tottenham Hotspur
Preston North End’s Liam Lindsay hopes that Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur will get Deepdale “rocking.”
The Lilywhites overcame Huddersfield Town 3-1 in the third round to set up this weekend’s game with Antonio Conte’s side (K.O. 6pm).
Lindsay admits he’s looking forward to the experience and believes it is something Ryan Lowe’s side will be able to learn from.
He said: “Hopefully we will give the fans something to cheer about at home.
“Tottenham are obviously a top Premier League team, so we will do our best and try to give a good account of ourselves.
“I’m guessing it’s going to be a sell-out. It’ll be good to get Deepdale rocking by putting in a good performance.
“It’s just something to look forward to because it’s not every day you get to play against top players.
“They may not be doing as well as they like in the league but they will be dangerous, so it will be a good battle.
“I think I’ve seen enough of (Harry) Kane with all the football I’ve been watching, but it will be interesting.
“When you play the best of the best, you can only learn from them.”
Lindsay says everyone in the Preston squad is striving in the same direction.
Lowe’s side bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Norwich with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s at the weekend.
Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne scored within six minutes of each other during the first half to help the Lilywhites on their way to the three points, with a late goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz proving to be nothing more than a consolation for the home side.
“You can see by how many times we bounce back after defeats that the togetherness is amazing,” Lindsay added.
“It’s a privilege to be part of this team.
“We’re hardworking and honest lads. We just want to do the best for the management and the fans.
“After getting the win against Birmingham, we can now look forward to the FA Cup game, instead of coming off the back of a loss.”