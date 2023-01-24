Preston North End release update responding to issues raised by supporters

The club met with various supporters’ groups back in November to discuss the areas of concern.

Here are some of the key points:

Fan Zone

Preston North End have responded to a number of issues (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The club has emphasised the interim fan zone in the Alan Kelly Town End car park was always intended to be a temporary solution.

Over the last two years, they have looked at a number of permanent locations, but due to much of the space under the stands not currently in North End’s use, it has proven difficult to find somewhere in terms of costs, health and safety regulations, and logistics.

They have now confirmed, an agreement has been reached with Heartbeat to take back the old Finney’s Cafe on a permanent basis to act as the fan zone’s new home.

They hope to open on Easter Monday, April 10, for the game against Reading.

The club will consult with Preston Supporters Collective and other supporter representatives with regard to the fit out and a new name for this PNE Fan Zone.

Kit Supplier and Retail Store

Decisions on North End’s kit partner were made well before the end of 2022, but due current contractual commitments, no announcements can be made before the end of January, with an update on this to come as early in February as practicable.

Catering

The club state they are aware that fans feel let down by the current service standards and quality, which has resulted in dialogue between them, supporter representatives and Heathcotes.

Options for the future have been explored, considering both existing and alternative external suppliers, with extensive reviews of operations and also proposals from potential new partners being undertaken.

The existing contract requires such discussions to be completed by March 31, with an announcement set to be made no later than this date.

Invincibles Pavilion

As a short-term solution for the space between the boxes and the top floor of the Invincibles Pavilion, a mesh advertising solution has been installed ahead of the Tottenham Hotspur game.

Stadium Roofing

The club are undertaking a specific survey of each of the roofs at the stadium and will attempt to implement a permanent solution.

