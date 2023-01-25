The Premier League might be the recognised home of fame and fortune in England — with players pocketing tens, or even hundreds, of thousands of pounds per week to fund their uber-lavish lifestyles.

But it isn’t just the top flight where players can earn millions of pounds per year to fund a celebrity lifestyle filled with cars, houses and high-fashion clothing.

Data produced by specialists at Salary Sport suggest there are also plenty of Championship stars raking in seven-figure annual salaries.

Their website, if accurate, indicates that 81 players in the second tier are earning in excess of £1million, with many others earning just short of that milestone.

According to their calculations, the top 100 football players in the Championship earn a combined £2,673,000 per week and £138,996,000 per year.

Here are the top 25 highest earners in the division, according to Salary Sport, in ascending order.

*Some players featured on the Salary Sport database are on loan*

1 . LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: General view of the official mitre match ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: General view of the official mitre match ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Amad Diallo (Sunderland) Weekly wage: £28,000. Annual salary: £1,456,000. Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3 . Max Aarons (Norwich City) Weekly wage: £29,000. Annual salary: £1,508,000. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Okay Yokuslu (West Brom) Weekly wage: £29,000. Annual salary: £1,508,000. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales