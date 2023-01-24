A footballer’s purported salary is a topic that often generates intrigue and conversation among supporters.

Fans from clubs across the globe are always interested to know about the four, five and six-figure sums their favourite stars are taking home in their well-heeled weekly wage packets.

Fortunately, data specialists at Salary Sport have answered all the questions we’ve been asking on their database by providing an insight into what each and every player is reportedly pocketing at their respective clubs.

Preston North End, for example, shell out £11,748,880 per year or £225,940 per week, if those figures are to be believed.

Here is how much the Lilywhites’ best paid players are said to be pulling in.

Scroll through our gallery to see who is earning what, in ascending order.

1 . Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe inspecting the pitch before the match How much do Ryan Lowe's side earn?

2 . David Cornell Weekly wage: £3,400. Annual salary: £176,800.

3 . Alvaro Fernandez Weekly wage: £4,000. Annual salary: £208,000.

4 . Ched Evans Weekly wage: £4,400. Annual salary: £228,800.