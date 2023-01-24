News you can trust since 1886
Revealed: How much Preston North End's best paid players are said to earn and which stars receive the highest salary — photo gallery

A footballer’s purported salary is a topic that often generates intrigue and conversation among supporters.

By Amos Wynn
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:46pm

Fans from clubs across the globe are always interested to know about the four, five and six-figure sums their favourite stars are taking home in their well-heeled weekly wage packets.

Fortunately, data specialists at Salary Sport have answered all the questions we’ve been asking on their database by providing an insight into what each and every player is reportedly pocketing at their respective clubs.

Preston North End, for example, shell out £11,748,880 per year or £225,940 per week, if those figures are to be believed.

Here is how much the Lilywhites’ best paid players are said to be pulling in.

Scroll through our gallery to see who is earning what, in ascending order.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe inspecting the pitch before the match

How much do Ryan Lowe's side earn? (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. David Cornell

Weekly wage: £3,400. Annual salary: £176,800.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Alvaro Fernandez

Weekly wage: £4,000. Annual salary: £208,000.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Ched Evans

Weekly wage: £4,400. Annual salary: £228,800.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

