Preston North End's Álvaro Fernández looks dejected at the final whistle

SEVEN 4/10s - Preston North End player ratings gallery after Norwich City defeat

Preston North End suffered a damaging defeat to Norwich City on Saturday.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

Norwich ran out 4-0 winners at Deepdale thanks to two goals each for Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell.

It was a poor day for PNE who changed their formation for the game, a switch that proved not to work.

Here’s how we rated the players on the day...

1. Freddie Woodman - 7

If not for the PNE keeper it could have been a lot more than four. Norwich's finishing at times was not the greatest but North End's stopper pulled off some saves that otherwise would have extended the Canaries' lead.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

2. Bambo Diaby - 5

It is hard to criticise Bambo Diaby too much when he was played so few games and then gets his position switched up on him. He gave it his all but he had a tough day at right back and then right wing back.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. Jordan Storey - 4

Although manager Ryan Lowe side after the game that Storey was 100% fit, he looked a bit off the pace and was generally given the run around by Norwich's forward line.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

4. Liam Lindsay - 4

The change of shape will not have helped but the Scot was all over the palace on Saturday, doing his best to chase the scintillating forwards of Norwich around and keep the scoreline down.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

