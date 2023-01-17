Ryan Lowe makes Preston North End transfer window admission with calls to strengthen his squad further

The PNE manager was speaking after Saturday’s heavy loss at the hands of Norwich City, where the Canaries ran out 4-0 winners at Deepdale.

Lowe has made two signings so far this month but is conscious about the size of his squad, that is, if there was the money to spend in the first place.

He said: “I don't think we've got bundles of money to go and get another couple of players. What I don't want to do is sit here and say we need another couple of players, we have a fantastic squad if you look at it.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon

"Ben Whiteman will be back next week, Brad Potts will be back next week and Ched Evans will be back this week. We're going to have three maybe four senior players maybe missing out because they can't get in the 18 let alone the team.”

Lowe’s two acquisitions so far have been Tom Cannon on loan from Premier League Everton and Liam Delap from Manchester City.

The duo were in action on Saturday, both making their debuts for the club. Cannon made his full debut, initially partnered up front by Ben Woodburn before the Welshman was subbed off in favour of Delap after half an hour.

After a disappointing result and display from his side, the performances of the two new boys were amongst few positives Lowe could find.

He said: “They were excellent, the pair of them. I think they were the standout performers for us. They had some good chances, they were being a threat in behind but we didn't use it enough.

"Sometimes you've got to manage the game in different ways. We want to play football but there is a time and place when we need to get the ball up the top end of the pitch and create chances for them.

"I thought we created some good moments for them and they created some good chances themselves. That's the only positive that I will take out of the performance.