The latest headlines involving PNE’s Championship headlines.

Attention is now turning to the forthcoming transfer window, with preparation and planning getting underway behind the scenes at Deepdale.

That began this afternoon with the Lilywhites announcing eight players would depart the club following the campaign’s conclusion.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Layton Stewart has signed for Swiss FC Thun for an undisclosed fee following a successful loan stint during the second half of the campaign.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip doing the rounds across the Championship, with the window just over a month away from opening.

Here are all the latest headlines involving Pompey’s second-tier rivals.

Quartet want Man United man

Leicester City, Millwall, Derby County and Wrexham are all eyeing a move for Manchester United Jack Kingdon this summer.

According to Graeme Bailey, the Championship quartet are keeping tabs on the 19-year-old, who is set to be out of contract at Old Trafford this summer.

The defender joined the Red Devils’ academy aged 16 and spent the second half of the season on loan at National League side Rochdale, where he featured 16 times.

With his three-year stay with Manchester United coming to a close, he’s now been tipped with a move to the second tier, with Leicester leading the race.

Following their relegation from the top flight, PNE take on the Foxes for the first time since May 2024, where they claimed the Championship title.

Irons want Ramsdale

West Ham are reportedly readying an offer for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

TEAMtalk have claimed the Irons are preparing a £20m for the 25-year-old, who looks set to leave St Mary’s this summer following their Premier League relegation.

The report states new boss Graham Potter is a strong admirer of the England international, who is viewed as a long-term option alongside Alphonse Areola. Ramsdale completed a £25m move to the Saints last summer and has appeared 29 times in all competitions.

Southampton are braced for interest in the keeper following their return to the Championship and have been recently linked with Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson. PNE will come up against the south-coast club once again, with their last meeting a 3-0 defeat for the Lilywhites in April 2024.

Pompey linked with Triantis

Portsmouth have been linked with a move for Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis, according to The Daily Record.

John Mousinho’s men are said to be in the race to sign the 21-year-old along with Hibernian, who the Australian has spent the past 18 months on loan.

The Socceroos youth international has flourished in Scotland this term and has recently been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year. His impressive displays have lifted David Gray’s men up to third in the SPFL as his stock continues to rise.

The article goes on to report that clubs would need to pay a ‘significant fee’ to acquire Triantis’ services this summer, with two years still remaining on his current Sunderland deal.

The Western Sydney Wanderers’ youth product has featured five times for the Black Cats following his £300,000 move from Australia in 2023.

PNE’s final victory of the season came against Pompey in March, with Stefan Thordarson securing a late winner at Deepdale.

