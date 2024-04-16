Southampton 3-0 Preston North End recap and highlights as Che Adams nets brace
Preston North End take on Southampton away from home in the Championship tonight.
It’s a rearranged fixture for Ryan Lowe’s side, after the early March meeting was postponed - on the day - due to a nearby fire. North End’s squad and supporters travelled down to the south coast, but had to head home - with the game postponed a few hours before kick-off. It’s now the 43rd game of the season, for both teams.
Free coach travel has been put on for PNE fans - courtesy of Sky Bet’s ‘For The Fans’ initiative. It looks as though Preston’s play-off push is over, after defeat to Norwich City - at Deepdale - last weekend. Nonetheless, Lowe and co will be targeting a strong finish to the season and as high a finish as possible - having already matched last season’s points tally of 63. As for Southampton, automatic promotion remains on the cards - so North End are in for a tricky test no doubt.
You can follow all of tonight’s action with us, right here!
Southampton vs Preston North End LIVE
FULL TIME: Southampton 3-0 PNE
Damage done in the first half at St Mary’s as Adams’ double and Armstrong’s strike clinch the points for the hosts. Reaction to follow, online.
90' Added time (3-0)
Three added minutes. The PNE fans are still singing, to their credit.
79' Final PNE change (3-0)
Ched Evans is on for Milutin Osmajic.
75' Magnificent save (3-0)
The ball is cut back to Brooks and he blasts it at goal, but Woodman is there to tip it over the bar, brilliantly.
Another sub for Saints sees Adams make way for Edozie.
73' Let off (3-0)
It opens up for Southampton but the final pass, inside the box, from Rothwell goes astray.
66' Double substitutions
Browne and Ledson replace Mawene and Whatmough.
Smallbone and Rothwell are on for Aribo and S. Armstrong.
64' Wasted chance (3-0)
PNE haven’t had many, but they win the ball back high up the pitch - only for Frokjaer’s low cross into the box to evade everyone.
55' Flag up (3-0)
Armstrong to Adams again, but Woodman keeps him out. The flag then goes up anyway. That has been the threat, all night, from Southampton.
51' Kept out (3-0)
Armstrong the creator again, as his low cross finds Adams and his shot is blocked at the near post. Southampton take the corner quickly and Bednarek bends his effort wide from 18 yards.
46' KICK OFF! (3-0)
Back under way, with Keane on for Riis. PNE have gone with two tens in behind Osmajic.
