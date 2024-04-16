It’s a rearranged fixture for Ryan Lowe’s side, after the early March meeting was postponed - on the day - due to a nearby fire. North End’s squad and supporters travelled down to the south coast, but had to head home - with the game postponed a few hours before kick-off. It’s now the 43rd game of the season, for both teams.

Free coach travel has been put on for PNE fans - courtesy of Sky Bet’s ‘For The Fans’ initiative. It looks as though Preston’s play-off push is over, after defeat to Norwich City - at Deepdale - last weekend. Nonetheless, Lowe and co will be targeting a strong finish to the season and as high a finish as possible - having already matched last season’s points tally of 63. As for Southampton, automatic promotion remains on the cards - so North End are in for a tricky test no doubt.