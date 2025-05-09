Layton Stewart | Getty Images

The former Liverpool striker has completed a permanent move away from Preston North End

Preston North End striker Layton Stewart has completed a permanent move to FC Thun, for an undisclosed fee.

The Lilywhites loaned the 22-year-old out in early January and the Swiss club confirmed they had the option-to-buy Stewart on a three-year deal. They have now taken that option up, on the back of securing the league title and promotion back to the Swiss Super Lig.

Stewart opened the scoring in the 2-1 victory over second placed FC Aarau. He has netted four goals in 14 appearances for Mauro Lustrinelli’s side, racking up 809 minutes of football. Signed in the summer of 2023 by PNE, the former Liverpool man made 16 substitute appearances in the Championship last year.

Signed by Ryan Lowe and given a three-year contract, the striker struggled to get a look in under Paul Heckingbottom this season and was given the green light to leave on loan. He was an unused substitute on 12 occasions, across all competitions.

“I feel at home...”

In a recent interview, Stewart said: "The first few games were a bit difficult for me because I didn't yet know how the team worked. I've had enough chances (to score more) but the more I play in the future, the more goals I'll score. I feel at home here. I can imagine staying in Thun. I feel very comfortable here.”

North End’s retained list should be published in due course but Stewart’s move gets another player off the books, ahead of the 2025/26 season. Ryan Ledson’s departure has already been confirmed and a handful of other players are out of contract at Deepdale this summer, including Emil Riis and Freddie Woodman.