Preston North End's retained list following the 2024/25 season has been confirmed

Preston North End have confirmed that eight players will leave the club this summer.

Freddie Woodman, Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson and Patrick Bauer will depart upon the expiry of their contracts, along with youngsters Kian Best, Kian Taylor, Cole McGhee and Tommy Davis. The Lilywhites have offered Robbie Brady a new contract at the club and Ched Evans is in discussions over a coaching role.

Elsewhere, talks are ongoing with Kacper Pasiek over a professional contract - believed to be two-years. It has been announced that Josh Seary will put pen-to-paper on a six-month deal to continue his rehabilitation, while young midfielder Kaedyn Kamara has signed a two-year pro.

The exit of Ledson was announced earlier this week, with his seven-year association with the club coming to an end. Following him is this season’s top goal scorer in the league, Emil Riis. The 26-year-old joined from Randers, for a reported £1.2m, in October 2020 and scored 46 goals, while assisting 11 in 186 games.

Number one Freddie Woodman, as per reports, is also moving on after three years at North End. The former Newcastle United man has been linked with Manchester United. He was a regular between the sticks for Preston, making 138 appearances and keeping 43 clean sheets.

Patrick Bauer has barely played over the last few seasons but still racked up 105 games in a Preston shirt, and was an influential signing in 2019 after his move from Charlton Athletic. The German defender scored seven goals for PNE.

The Under-19 players to have their one-year options triggered after their academy scholarship are Harry Stringfellow, Jonny Brindle, Theo Carroll, Theo Mawene and Troy Tarry. Leaving PNE after the two years are Ayden Garrigan, Cole McGhee, Dylan Gairns, Peter Critchley and Tommy Davis.

Contracted squad ahead of 2025/26

Dai Cornell, James Pradic; Jordan Storey, Jack Whatmough, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson, Andrew Hughes; Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Stefan Thordarson, Brad Potts, Kitt Nelson, Noah Mawene, Mads Frokjaer, Max Wilson; Milutin Osmajic, Will Keane, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Jeppe Okkels

