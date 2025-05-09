It was a concerning end to the season as the Lilywhites won just one of their final 15 games and had to pick up a point against Bristol City to seal their survival.
However, there’s a table which Paul Heckingbottom’s men are ranking amongst the highest in the league. North End picked up five red cards throughout the campaign - the joint-third most in the entire division- and received 124 bookings.
But, where do PNE compare to their second-tier peers including rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley?
Using data provided by ESPN, we’ve assembled a table based on which Championship side has been the dirtiest this term.
With the standings former on a points-based system, a yellow card is worth one point, while a red is worth three.
Here’s where the Lilywhites place.
Your next PNE read: 'Powerful for us' - Paul Heckingbottom's message to the Preston North End faithful as size of job assessed
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.