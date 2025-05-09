It was a concerning end to the season as the Lilywhites won just one of their final 15 games and had to pick up a point against Bristol City to seal their survival.

However, there’s a table which Paul Heckingbottom’s men are ranking amongst the highest in the league. North End picked up five red cards throughout the campaign - the joint-third most in the entire division- and received 124 bookings.

But, where do PNE compare to their second-tier peers including rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley?

Using data provided by ESPN, we’ve assembled a table based on which Championship side has been the dirtiest this term.

With the standings former on a points-based system, a yellow card is worth one point, while a red is worth three.

Here’s where the Lilywhites place.

1 . Swansea City - 70 points Yellow cards: 67; Red cards: 1. | Getty Images Photo Sales