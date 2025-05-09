Where PNE rank amongst the Championship's dirtiest sides this season.Where PNE rank amongst the Championship's dirtiest sides this season.
Where PNE rank amongst the Championship's dirtiest sides this season. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Where Preston North End rank in Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ sides with Blackburn Rovers and Burnley

By Pepe Lacey
Published 9th May 2025, 14:02 BST

PNE took it to the last day to secure their Championship status.

It was a concerning end to the season as the Lilywhites won just one of their final 15 games and had to pick up a point against Bristol City to seal their survival.

However, there’s a table which Paul Heckingbottom’s men are ranking amongst the highest in the league. North End picked up five red cards throughout the campaign - the joint-third most in the entire division- and received 124 bookings.

But, where do PNE compare to their second-tier peers including rivals Blackburn Rovers and Burnley?

Using data provided by ESPN, we’ve assembled a table based on which Championship side has been the dirtiest this term.

With the standings former on a points-based system, a yellow card is worth one point, while a red is worth three.

Here’s where the Lilywhites place.

Yellow cards: 67; Red cards: 1.

1. Swansea City - 70 points

Yellow cards: 67; Red cards: 1. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 70; Red cards: 0.

2. Leeds United - 70 points

Yellow cards: 70; Red cards: 0. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 71; Red cards: 2.

3. Middlesbrough - 77 points

Yellow cards: 71; Red cards: 2. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 75; Red cards: 1.

4. Millwall - 78 points

Yellow cards: 75; Red cards: 1. | Getty Images

