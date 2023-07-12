Preston North End new boy provides insight into what fans should expect from him

Mads Frøkjær-Jensen has told Preston North End supporters that he is a player who likes to play on the front foot after securing his move from Odense on Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old, who will wear the number 10 shirt at Deepdale, has penned a four-year contract running until June 2027.

Ryan Lowe has brought in the former Denmark youth international to give his side something different in the middle of the park. He arrives in England as a bit of an unknown quantity and will be eager to show what he can do in the Championship.

Preston’s new signing made 120 appearances for his former club and chipped in with 18 goals and 16 assists in all competitions. He found the net eight times for the Superliga side in the last campaign.

Frøkjær-Jensen has told the official club website what he is all about: “Hopefully (I’m) a player who gives his all every game. I like to press forward; everything I do is forward.

“I don’t like to run backwards too much, also not with the ball. I want to go forward, set up my teammates and press high. Attack, attack, attack, and get some assists and goals.”

He added: “I’m excited to see how it feels to play all these games, getting used to the body working so much and everything about it is going to be a big challenge but I’m so excited to try.

“The season is still some weeks ahead so right now I’m just excited to get on the field. Right now, I feel a bit like a cow in the winter time waiting to get on the grass to be happy.”