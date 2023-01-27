Preston North End miss out on Premier League man as Ryan Lowe addresses transfer talk

Preston North End won 2-1 away at Birmingham City last time out. They are in FA Cup action this weekend at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Lilywhites will be looking to cause a shock against Antonio Conte’s side. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Right-back target joins another team

Preston were keen on Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh, as per Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, along with fellow Championship side Cardiff City. However, the former Fulham man has now linked up with Luton Town on loan until the end of the season.

Drameh, who is 21-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Elland Road on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt in the Football League. He has made three appearances in all competitions for Jesse Marsch’s men so far this term, with only one coming in the Premier League.

Midfielder latest

Key midfielder Ben Whiteman has been linked with a move to top flight club Fulham recently. The former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers man has been an important player at Deepdale over the past couple of seasons.

However, boss Ryan Lowe has said Preston have heard ‘nothing’, as per Lancashire Live: