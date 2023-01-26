The 28-year-old has signed a short-term contract with the Sky Blues until the end of the season.

His first appearance for the club could come this Saturday, when Mark Robins’ side face Huddersfield Town.

On Maguire’s departure, Ryan Lowe said: “First and foremost I want to thank him for everything he has done for the football club before me and while I’ve been here.

Sean Maguire has departed Preston (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“He’s a fantastic lad, a fantastic character, and a good footballer, but unfortunately he wasn’t fit enough in terms of selection at times.

"He’s fully fit now and we wish him all the best.

"He’s going to a good team who are well coached, so it’s the best for him to go and further his career. We couldn’t stand in his way and he goes with our blessing.

"It’s a fantastic move.

"We had a lot of interest from League One club’s, but he’s better than that. What he needs to do is to keep him fit and available for most games, which I’m sure he will.

"We wish him all the best.”

Maguire started his career with Waterford FC in Ireland, before making a move over to England in 2013.

Despite signing for West Ham, he never actually featured for the Hammers first team, and was instead sent out on loan Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

During his time with the latter, he scored seven goals in 33 games, and also provided three assists.

After being released by West Ham, he joined initially joined Dundalk, before linking up with Cork City, where he became the club’s record goal scorer in Europe.

Maguire return to England in 2017, signing for North End, where he has remained since.

In 170 appearances for the Lilywhites, he has scored 24 and assisted 18.

Arguably his most memorable outing in a North End shirt was his return from injury in the Gentry Day victory over Bolton in March 2018, where he came off the bench to net twice.

Chances have been less frequent this season, with only 10 games under his belt, with the majority coming from the bench.