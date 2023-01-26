The 28-year-old forward has joined Coventry City on a permanent deal, signing a short-term contract with the Sky Blues until the end of the season.

Lowe states the club will only buy if they need to, and believes they’ve got strong options in the areas where they are being linked with players.

He said: “It might give us the opportunity to do something potentially before the window shuts, but again I’ll only do it if it’s necessary.

Ryan Lowe (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“If the right one becomes available then we will have a look.

“We’ve got Alan Browne who is playing out of his skin at right wing-back at the moment, and Brad Potts who is fit and available again, so that’s a selection headache for me.

“Do you bring another player in, who is potentially not going to play?

“The Premiership teams want their kids to play.”

Following Maguire’s exit, Matthew Olosunde is also set to depart North End in the near future.

“We’ve offered to pay him up his contract so he is eligible to sign for other football clubs,” Lowe added.

“We are just waiting for his agent and the other representatives to sort that out.”

Lowe also spoke about the speculation around Ben Whiteman’s future, with Fulham linked with the defender.

“If Ben doesn’t know about it then there is nothing happening,” he stated.

