Antonio Conte’s side have come under some criticism in recent months, but have still managed a solid enough campaign.

They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table and are only three points off the top four.

Their biggest issue is defence, and have conceded 31 league goals so far this season, which has put them on the back foot on a number of occasions.

Harry Kane (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

As well as the FA Cup, they also remain in the Champions League, and face AC Milan in the round of 16.

They will be more than determined to pick up any trophy possible this season, with their last piece of silverware coming back in 2008, when they lifted the League Cup.

Conte was brought into the club back in November 2021 to help them take the next step and better the performances of some of the managers who had come before him.

The former Italy boss has enjoyed success wherever he has been.

He has won Serie A with both Juventus and Inter Milan, as well as lifting the Premier League and the FA Cup with Chelsea.

While he didn’t pick up a trophy, he did guide Tottenham to a top four finish in his first season.

One of the Italian’s key players is England captain Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old recently equalled Jimmy Greaves' record as the club’s all-time top scorer, taking his total up to 266, and will be looking to go one better at Deepdale on Saturday.

Kane will be determined to tick off another individual accolade, but will also be fully focused on helping his club to success.

In recent weeks, there has been noise about his future in North London, with the desire to win trophies potentially getting stronger.

This weekend, Preston will also need to be wary of the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Richarlison, who are all capable of creating something.

Tottenham could also welcome another attacking threat to their side, with Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma joining the club from Villareal on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old had been expected to join Premier League rivals Everton earlier this week, but instead opted to make the move to North London.

His medical and other arrangements were reportedly complete at Goodison Park, until the deal was hijacked at the last minute.

He had previously spent two years playing in England with Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021.

While he starred in the Championship, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League, failing to score in 14 appearances.

He rediscovered some form with Villareal, and helped the La Liga side to last season’s Champions League semi-final, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

After a muscle problem disrupted the early part of the current campaign, opportunities have been more limited for Danjuma.

