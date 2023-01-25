The Lilywhites welcome Antonio Conte’s side to Deepdale on Saturday evening in the fourth round of the competition (K.O. 6pm).

Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma could be part of the Spurs squad for the game, following his loan move from Villareal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old had been expected to join Premier League rivals Everton earlier this week, but instead opted to make the move to North London.

Arnaut Danjuma could make his Tottenham debut against Preston North End

His medical and other arrangements were reportedly complete at Goodison Park, until the deal was hijacked at the last minute.

His arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium boosts Conte’s attacking options.

He could also be another threat for North End to be wary of on Saturday, alongside Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison.

Danjuma previously spent two years playing in England with Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021.

While he starred in the Championship, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League, failing to score in 14 appearances.

He rediscovered some form with Villareal, and helped the La Liga side to last season’s Champions League semi-final, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

After a muscle problem disrupted the early part of the current campaign, opportunities have been more limited for Danjuma.

Elsewhere in the transfer market, former Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill has found a new permanent home.

The 30-year-old has made the move to Rotherham United on a three-and-a-half-year deal, after departing Norwich City on a free transfer.

Matt Taylor’s side currently sit 20th in the Championship table, but are five points clear of the bottom three.

Hugill joins the club having scored once in 10 appearances this season.

His first appearance for the Millers could come in a South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United on February 4.

He played for Preston between 2014 and 2018, scoring 30 goals in 114 appearances.