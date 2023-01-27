His side welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Deepdale on Saturday night in the fourth round of the FA Cup (K.O. 6pm).

Lowe states it will be important for his players to “relish" the opportunity of being involved in a game against Premier League opposition.

He said: “I’m here to create history, and to create opportunities that are better than what we’ve been, that’s my job.

Ryan Lowe (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“I’m not sitting here saying we’re going to win the game, but I want us to give a good account of ourselves, and if they do that I will be a proud manager.

“There will be no fear from us, but you’ve got to understand that you’re coming up against a top opposition.

“If we win the game then it’ll be unbelievable, but there is a very good team sitting in our way.

“Whatever we can take from it, we will take, but it will be a tough encounter.

“We’ve got to relish the opportunity of playing against these.

“Hopefully it’s going to be something special.

“The last time we had a special moment was Blackpool last year at home, where the place was bouncing.

“That was my first real game as manager when I felt the love.

“I know there’s no points on the board for this one, but it’s a great opportunity to get through to the next round.

“When a Premiership team visits Deepdale, it’s always special, so I’m hoping this occasion is.

“We’ve just got to embrace it and enjoy it.

“We will go out there with a smile on our face, ready and prepared. That’s all we can do.

“If luck comes your way then you’ve got to take it, but we know we’re in for a tough evening.

“We’ve got to enjoy the occasion of course, but I’m under no illusion we’re up against a top team.

“Our lads have played Championship football for many years and have played against top teams before.

“They’ve always given a good account of themselves in the past, and I’m expecting the same.

“Training has been lively all week and I can see that continuing.”

Heading into Saturday’s match, Harry Kane is one goal off becoming Tottenham’s all-time record scorer after matching Jimmy Greaves’ record.

“That’s not good,” joked Lowe.

“He’s one of the best in the world to be breaking records like that and be scoring the amount of goals that he is.

“What a fantastic career he has had so far, and that is obviously going to continue.

“He’s the main man for England and the main man for Tottenham, and that’s something dreams are made of.

“I’m not too sure he’s going to be rested when he’s got records to break.

“Hopefully he has a quiet evening, but he is a top player.

“What an opportunity it is for my defenders to come up against someone like him.