Former Preston boss David Moyes is currently out of work following his West Ham exit at the end of last season | Getty Images

David Moyes has emerged as an early front-runner for the vacant manager’s job at Preston North End.

The 61-year-old former Lilywhites boss, who is currently without a club following his West Ham exit at the end of last season, is the 4-1 favourite to replace Ryan Lowe, who left Deepdale by mutual consent on Monday morning.

That’s according to SkyBet, who have revealed their current odds for the next managerial appointment at Deepdale.

Moyes, who managed PNE for four years and guided them to the old Division Two title in 2000, has jumped to the top of the betting within hours of PNE’s statement confirming Lowe’s exit.

Yet he’s not alone at the summit of the so-called favourites’ list. Former Sheffield United and Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom is also in the reckoning - according to the punters. Like Moyes, he too is currently between jobs, with the 47-year-old out of the game since leaving the Blades last December.

Former Derby, Stoke and Millwall manager Gary Rowett, who was last at Birmingham City for the second half of last season, is currently third favourite at 8-1. That’s also the same price as Liam Rosenior - despite the 40-year-old ex-Derby and Hull manager being appointed as Strasbourg boss only last month.

Callum Davidson, who spent seven years at Preston as a player, is currently 10-1 for the job, with the 48-year-old currently manager at Scottish Championship side Queens Park. Meanwhile, Mike Marsh - who has been placed in temporary charge of PNE alongside Peter Murphy and Ched Evans - is priced at 12-1.

Here’s the current runners and riders for the post, according tom SkyBet.

David Moyes - 4/1

Paul Heckingbottom - 4/1

Gary Rowett - 8/1

Liam Rosenoir - 8/1

Callum Davidson - 10/1

Brian Barry-Murphy - 12/1

Mike Marsh - 12/1

Anthony Barry - 16/1

Ashley Cole - 16/1

Frank Lampard - 16/1

Mick McCarthy - 16/1

Nicky Butt - 16/1

Chris Hughton - 20/1

John Terry - 20/1

Paul Cook - 20/1