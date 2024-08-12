Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE have parted ways with their manager ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Sunderland

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has left his role as manager by mutual consent.

The Lilywhites have parted ways with the 45-year-old, with one game of the 2024/25 campaign played. PNE were beaten by Sheffield United last Friday night, 0-2, at Deepdale. The North End boss was booed off the pitch by sections of the home faithful.

Lowe’s exit brings to an end his two-and-half year stay at North End. Lowe was appointed in December 2021, as successor to Frankie McAvoy. The former Plymouth Argyle boss guided Preston to a 13th placed finish in his first season, before 12th and 10th placed finishes in the Championship.

However, the 2021/22 campaign was the highest points tally recorded under Lowe - with 64 collected and 63 racked up in the two seasons which followed. North End finished the previous campaign with four points from the last eight games, without scoring in six of those games.

Overall, Lowe managed 118 games and won 47, drew 30 and lost 48. His Preston team scored 144 goals and conceded 176. The Lilywhites have brought in three new players this summer, in Stefan Thordarson, Sam Greenwood and, most recently, Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

North End’s next match is at home to Sunderland, in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. They then head to Swansea City away, in the Championship on Saturday afternoon. PNE’s final two league games in August are at home to Luton Town and away at Oxford United.

A club statement read: ‘Preston North End can confirm that manager Ryan Lowe has left the club by mutual consent. Ryan joined the club in December 2021, leading us to 13th, 12th and 10th-placed finishes in his two and a half seasons as the club’s first team manager.

‘Following discussions that took place on Sunday 11th August, it was mutually agreed that now was an appropriate time for a change to be made. Ryan leaves with the thanks of everyone at the club for his hard work, dedication and commitment, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.

‘For the two upcoming fixtures against Sunderland and Swansea City this week, Mike Marsh – accompanied by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans – will be in charge of the team. Arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week. Peter Ridsdale.’