Ryan Lowe and Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Ryan Lowe has left his job as PNE boss by mutual consent

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says Ryan Lowe requested to speak to him on Sunday, ahead of his departure as manager.

The Lilywhites have parted ways with the 45-year-old by mutual consent, one game into the 2024/25 season. PNE lost 0-2 to Sheffield United, at Deepdale, on Friday night. Lowe was booed off the pitch by supporters and pushed for an exit, after 125 games and two-and-a-half years in charge. Ridsdale has detailed Sunday’s events in an instant interview with talkSPORT.

He said: “I'm sure it is [a surprise] to a lot of people. Ryan asked to see me yesterday. He'd obviously been going through a difficult time, because we ended last season badly. In the last five games, we got no points and didn't score a goal. It was a difficult atmosphere on Friday at Deepdale after we lost.

“Ryan came in yesterday, asked to see me and said: ‘Look mate, I always told you when I thought I couldn't take it any further, I'd tell you, and I can't take it any further. So, if we can agree between us to go mutually, I'll shake your hand and we'll sort it out'. And that's what we've done.”

On whether the signs had been there, Ridsdale said: “None before Friday night, but I know that he was very conscious of the end to last season. He was very conscious with that in his mind, he probably needed a good start to get everybody on side. It was a tough game. Sheffield United are a very good side, they were in the Premier League last year. I spent four and a half hours with him yesterday and he wasn't for turning.”

Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans will form PNE’s interim coaching team for the upcoming games against Sunderland and Swansea City. As per Ridsdale’s statement on the club’s website, ‘arrangements beyond these two fixtures will be announced next week.’