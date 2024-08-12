Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Ryan Lowe has left his job as PNE manager

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has written a farewell message after confirmation of his exit from Deepdale.

The Lilywhites have parted ways with the 45-year-old by mutual consent, after the first game of the Championship season - which ended in a 0-2 home defeat to Sheffield United. Lowe spent two-and-a-half years as Preston boss, overseeing 125 matches in total. He has immediately addressed the news of his departure, via a statement published on PNE’s website.

It read: ‘Obviously, as you know, my time at Preston North End has come to an end. I’ve had an unbelievable two and a half years, met some incredible people and coached some fantastic players, but I feel now is the right time to move on. I’ve had an unbelievable time working with Peter Ridsdale over the last two and a half years.

‘Thank you to Peter, Craig Hemmings and the Hemmings family for their support and backing and giving me the opportunity to manage a fantastic football club and establish myself as a Championship manager. A big thank you also goes to the players past and present for their attitude and application during my time as manager.

‘I’d also like to thank the fans for their support during my tenure. I think now is the right time for the club to go in a different direction. I’ve always stressed since I walked through the door that if I can’t take the club any further, I’d leave it to someone else and that’s what I’m doing. I’m leaving the club in a good place with a fantastic squad, and I just wish the football club and everyone associated with it all the best in the future.