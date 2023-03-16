Preston North End made it seven games unbeaten as Tom Cannon starred in a 2-1 win away at relegation-threatened Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Ryan Lowe's side are still seven points off the play-off places with a Millwall win against Swansea keeping clubs below sixth place at bay for another week, but a late push isn't impossible if the side's current purple patch continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Norwich managed a draw away at Huddersfield on Wednesday evening as they continue to chase down The Lions - although The Canaries are now just three points ahead of Preston.

Here are the latest transfer news from the Championship.

Preston loanee having ‘great’ time at Deepdale ahead of possible extension

Preston North End loanee Tom Cannon has spoken about his happiness at the club after picking up a goal and an assist in the win against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Everton star joined Preston on loan in January and, after a slow start, has fast become a key member of Ryan Lowe's side.

Cannon's dazzling performance midweek makes it three goals and an assist in his last four matches amidst rumours that Preston want to bring the player back on a year-long loan next year.

Tom Cannon is on loan at the club from Everton (Image: Getty Images)

If a rejuvenated Everton under Sean Dyche do avoid the drop, Cannon would likely be surplus to requirements at Goodison Park, making the extended loan a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Lancs Live after Tuesday's win, Cannon said: "We'll just have to wait and see. I am sure I'll speak to the staff. I can't really say. It's a bit too early, but we'll just have to wait and see.

"The boys are boss, honestly. I have just fitted straight in, from the first day. There are no bad eggs or anything like that.

"All the lads are well-knitted and for me to just come straight in and get on with them, is great for me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich star ignores West Ham, Atletico Madrid and RP Leipzig links

Norwich ace Gabriel Sara has been linked with moves to sides including West Ham, Atletico Madrid and RP Leipzig in recent weeks, but the midfielder has reassured fans he is not thinking about leaving Carrow Road.

Sara joined the Championship club from Sao Paulo in Brazil for a £6 million fee last summer and has been firing on all cylinders since a slow start to the campaign.

Gabriel Sara is in red-hot form for Norwich City (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old was in and out of the side until October but has nailed down his place in the starting XI since. Three goals and an assist in his last four appearances highlight his importance to the promotion-chasing side.

Quoted by the Pink Un , Sara has reaffirmed that he is content at Norwich and is actively ignoring links with a move away.

He said: “I want to live in the present. I don’t know anything about these reports, actually. I am only thinking about Norwich and getting this promotion. That is my focus.