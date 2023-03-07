When Preston North End fans are tasked with thinking of stars associated with the club, many would look no further than Sir Tom Finney. The winger is widely regarded as one of the game's best ever players and became a celebrity figure off the pitch thanks to his form on it.

However, Preston North End do have other notable names that follow the club and have been spotted at the Deepdale Stadium . From a cricket legend to a Match of the Day pundit, WWE star and animator, here are 10 celebrities believed to be Preston fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad