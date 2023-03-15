28 of the best fan photos from Preston North End's win over Rotherham United in the Championship
Preston North End made it seven games unbeaten in the Championship on Tuesday night as they beat Rotherham United 2-1 at the AESSAL New York Stadium.
By Tom Sandells
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT
Tom Cannon and Ched Evans both scored first half goals either side of a Hakeem Odoffin header to give Ryan Lowe’s side all three points on a freezing night that rained and snowed.
The weather did not deter the Lilywhites’ faithful however with over 700 making the trip to Yorkshire for the game.
