Four 8/10's - Preston North End player ratings gallery after win over Rotherham United

Preston North End scored twice in the first half against Rotherham United to make it seven games unbeaten in the Championship thanks to their 2-1 victory.

By Tom Sandells
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:16 GMT

Just like at the weekend, it was Tom Cannon and Ched Evans giving the Lilywhites all three points, the duo scoring either side of a Hakeem Odoffin goal with all three coming in the first half.

The win saw North End rise to 11th in the table, five points behind the play-off places.

Here’s how we rated the Preston players on the night...

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game

1. Evans celebrates in the snow

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game Photo: Nigel French

The North End keeper had very little to do in the game and couldn't quite get enough of a hand to the Rotherham goal but came up clutch as he claimed a ball into the box from the Millers in the final seconds of the game with the home goalkeeper challenging him for the ball.

2. Freddie Woodman - 7

The North End keeper had very little to do in the game and couldn't quite get enough of a hand to the Rotherham goal but came up clutch as he claimed a ball into the box from the Millers in the final seconds of the game with the home goalkeeper challenging him for the ball.

Another solid night for the centre half and more importantly he managed to avoid a 10th booking and two-game suspension.

3. Jordan Storey - 7

Another solid night for the centre half and more importantly he managed to avoid a 10th booking and two-game suspension.

Jordan Hugill is a tough man to mark but just as Diaby has with every test he has faced since being restored to the North End side, he passed with flying colours. Stunning form and a loveable guy.

4. Bambo Diaby - 8

Jordan Hugill is a tough man to mark but just as Diaby has with every test he has faced since being restored to the North End side, he passed with flying colours. Stunning form and a loveable guy.

