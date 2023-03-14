Ryan Lowe hails hardy Preston North End after they graft to 2-1 win over Rotherham United in the Championship

Tom Cannon gave the away side the lead after 23 minutes, finishing off a sweeping move from North End. Hakeem Odoffin levelled the game 10 minutes before the break but Ched Evans volleyed Preston back into the lead during first half stoppage time.

The win extends PNE’s unbeaten run to seven in the Championship and they had to withstand plenty of Millers pressure to secure maximum points.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates

Lowe said: “It was solid and resolute, especially towards the end. Fair play to Rotherham, they threw everything at it and we withstood the pressure. A fantastic away performance.

"More importantly three points. But we should have had the game out of sight early in the second half, we had some great chances. Fair play to Rotherham, bodies on the line when Greg Cunningham and Ched linked up. It wasn't for the lack of trying.

"I don't even think they had a shot on target in the second half to be fair. It was a game where we had to make sure we were solid and resolute.

"Jordan Hugill is a warrior and everything that goes into him sticks, he brings it down, brings everyone into play, but I thought the back lads were fantastic in dealing with that and the screeners at times.

"Rotherham are fighting for points and we knew it was going to be a tough place to come and it certainly is because they won't lose many games here if they keep playing like that.”

Though the margin of the victory was slender in the end, PNE had their chances to extend their lead and take the game away from the struggling Yorkshire hosts.

Lowe knew he had to be wary with Rotherham still very much in the game just a goal behind and couldn’t help looking at where his side could improve.

He said: “We couldn't give Rotherham and inch or they would take a mile, I know Matt Taylor (Rotherham manager) and I knew that was what they'd do. In the first 15 minutes we were on the front foot and trying to penetrate but the ball was in the air a lot.

"It's a fantastic goal from us, I'm really pleased with it. Ultimately you've got to keep finding that way to win, that's certainly what we've done. Battling performances.