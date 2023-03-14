Rotherham United 1-2 Preston North End - Tom Cannon and Ched Evans at it again for PNE as they go 7 unbeaten

Tom Cannon gave North End the lead after 23 minutes before the home side levelled through Hakeem Odoffin on 35 minutes.

In first half stoppage time Ched Evans volleyed PNE into the lead, which they defended for the rest of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Lowe made three changes to the side that beat Cardiff City just three days prior, with Robbie Brady, Alan Browne and Evans all coming into the side.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring the opening goal

Alvaro Fernandez and Troy Parrott dropped to the bench, with Ben Woodburn missing out on the matchday squad.

There was little action in the match for the opening quarter of an hour, both sides finding it hard to find the required quality in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne had the first shot for the visitors, winning the ball on the edge of the box before slicing a volley wide as he entered the area after 21 minutes.

But just two minutes later, North End were ahead. They worked the ball well out wide to Brad Potts who rolled it back to Browne to cross to the far post, Brady was there to nod the ball into the path of the predator Cannon who pounced on the chance to make it two in two for the Everton loanee and 1-0 to Preston.

Rotherham, who had enjoyed more of the ball up until the goal, came back with a chance of their own on 26 minutes with Wes Harding crossing from the right for the head of former PNE man Jordan Hugill who couldn't keep his effort down.

Preston could have made it 2-0 after 33 minutes as Potts' low cross into the area went through Evans as he tried to backheel it at goal but was presented with another chance as the ball pop up for him to strike on the volley - again instead kicking the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers made Lowe's men pay for their errors two minutes later as they levelled things up. Shane Ferguson's inswinging corner from the right was met by Odoffin who crashed the header at the North End net and despite getting a hand to it, Freddie Woodman could not keep it out.

North End thought they'd swiftly restored their lead when Cannon had the ball in the net eight minutes before the interval but the assistant referee's flag was up for offside. The striker was in the right place to turn a rebound home after a Brady volley towards the bottom corner but was too eager.

But restore their lead they did, two minutes into first half stoppage time. Evans showed great composure on the edge of the box to wait for the chance to aim at goal and then great class in sending a left footed volley beyond Viktor Johansson and inside the far post to give the visitors the lead at the break.

PNE nearly added to their lead just five minutes into the second half as Daniel Johnson headed the ball into the feet of Evans who helped the ball onto Cannon, ready and raring on the shoulder of the last defender. He didn't look to be favourite but he got there ahead of the defender, stayed strong and lifted the ball at goal, coming back off the face of the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They kept pushing in attempts to extend their lead with a few forays coming to nothing before they managed to find their groove. Evans and Greg Cunningham exchanged first time passes on the edge of the Millers box, with the latter receiving it inside the area and firing at goal, thwarted only by a heroic block from a home body on 59 minutes.

From the corner there was another chance, Brady's cross to the far post was attacked by Bambo Diaby who saw the ball drop back into his path and he snatched at the ball and sent it over the bar from close range.

The Millers were the side on top after PNE's early flurry of chances in the half and had their backs against the wall for the rest of the second period.

They defended doggedly however and restricted the home side to few chances, though just a minute from the end Matt Taylor's side had a chance to level things up. Cohen Bramall, on off the bench, was at the far post to receive a deep cross and though he couldn't keep his feet battling with Potts, he was able to attempt a shot at goal that he dragged wide of the near post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors had to dig in towards the end but did so with tenacity and secured all three points in Yorkshire.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Browne (Onomah, 85'), Johnson (Ledson, 79'), Brady (Fernandez, 79'), Cannon (Delap, 85'), Evans (Parrott, 69').

PNE subs: Cornell, Hughes.Rotherham United Starting XI: Johansson, Harding (Blackett, 57'), Peltier (Kioso, 72'), Humphreys, Hjelde (Bramall, 57'), Coventry (Lindsay, 72'), Odoffin, Fosu, Ogbene, Hugill, Ferguson (Washington, 57').Rotherham United subs: Vickers, Eaves.